Nolan “Tom Poose” Boudreaux passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at the age of 84. Born in Labadieville, Louisiana, and a 62-year resident of Luling, Louisiana. Beloved husband of Carmen Eusea Boudreaux and loving father of Stacy (the late Stephen) Crovetto, Bridget Boudreaux and Janine (David) Pichon. Proud Paw Paw of Stevie and Giuseppe Crovetto, Reid (Brittany) Pichon and the late Chase Bennett.

He is survived by two brothers, Dr. Leroy Boudreaux and Lawrence Boudreaux; and three sisters, Ruby Breaux, Peggy Montalbano and Dolores Folse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Mathilde Boudreaux; his brother, Milton Boudreaux; sisters, Rosalie St. Germaine and Catherine Gaudet; son-in-law, Stephen Crovetto; and grandson, Chase Bennett.

Tom Poose was a proud military veteran having served as sergeant in the United States Marines from 1952-1955. He was employed by Monsanto for 31 years and loved spending time with his family and friends, running, coaching youth sports, hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses in his name.

Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.