Wheel House for March 8

DINNERS

Sold by Deep Waters Ministries, 1120 Lia Drive, Patterson, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Menu: baked chicken, red beans and rice, green salad and cake. Cost $7.

CLIFTON BENEFIT

A benefit dinner, bake and craft sale and auction set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Stephensville Park benefits Lee Clifton, a double amputee. Live entertainment by Southern Roots. Auction at noon includes aluminum boiler, fryer, pirogue and barbecue pit, and more. Meal of fried fish, white beans and jambalaya, $8. For info call 985-518-1207, 985-758-1195 or 985-759-1836. Proceeds benefit the care of Clifton.

WOMEN

Women’s Conference 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Siracusa Recreation Center, 1110 Grace St. Speaker Minister LaDon Vinette-Thompson, founder of What About Me, Kenner. Registration $25. For info call 985-232-1129; 985-518-4547; or 085-498-0050.