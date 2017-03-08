Early voting begins Saturday

Staff Report

Early voting for the March 25 election will begin Saturday and continue through March 18, St. Mary Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe said in a news release.

Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the registrar’s office on the third floor of the parish courthouse in Franklin or at the Morgan City branch office at 301 Third St. You may vote early at either location regardless of your address.

All St. Mary Parish voters will be able to cast ballots for the district 10, at large parish council seat to replace Councilman Steve Bierhorst, who resigned due to health reasons. Candidates include current District 6 Councilman Gabriel Beadle, R-Berwick; Darryl Perry, R-Morgan City; and Reginald Weary, D-Patterson.

Also on the ballot for voters in the Morgan City area is a bond proposition for St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District 2 to issue $6.25 million in general obligation bonds for 20 years. The proposition would allow the district to pay to build a new pumping station by Lake End Park as part of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project.

Officials say the bond proposal wouldn’t increase anyone’s property taxes, but would allow the district to borrow more money based on a millage already in place.