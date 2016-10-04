Tour du Teche is this weekend

Paddlers participating in Tour du Teche will make their way to Franklin Saturday.

Residents along Bayou Teche are asked to cheer the racers on with homemade signs, cow bells and noisemakers.

The public also invited to Parc Sur La Teche to greet the paddlers as they race to the finish line, beginning at 5 p.m. Paddlers will row to Franklin throughout the night.

The opening ceremony for Tour du Teche is Sunday at 8 a.m. at Parc Sur La Teche. Paddlers will leave from Franklin at 9 a.m. for Berwick.

Please bring homemade signs, cow bells and noisemakers to the starting line.

For more information, contact the Office of Community Development at 337-828-6345 or at ashields@franklin-la.com.