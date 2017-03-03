Wheel House for March 3

FREE MOVIE

“The Chronicles of Narnia, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” at Lawrence Park, Morgan City, 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Sponsored by Morgan City Main Street Program.

FREE MOVIES

City of Patterson showing free movies at Morey Park, Main Street, 7:30 p.m. March 4, “Finding Dory;” March 18, “Moana;” and April 1, “Deep Water Horizon.” Bring chairs and blankets. No outside food permitted. Concessions sold by Patterson Lower Atchafalaya Cultural District Committee and Hattie Watts.

FLEA MARKET

American Legion Post 242 and Auxiliary Unit 242 third annual Legion Family Flea Market 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Post 242, 3600 U.S. 90 West, Calumet. Also selling sausage po’boys, hot dogs, drinks and sweets.

GARAGE SALE

At Morgan City Family Church, 1311 Second St., Morgan City, 8 a.m. until, Saturday, March 4. Proceeds benefit the church.