Wheel House for March 2

FEEDING PROGRAM

For the needy and senior citizens at noon Saturday, March 4, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

PO'BOYS

Pastor’s Aide Ministry of New Zorah Baptist Church selling barbecue po’boy, chips and drink for $7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Walmsley United Methodist Church hall, 608 Freret St., Morgan City.

REVIVAL

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, hosting a Pre-anniversary Revival at 7 p.m. March 15-17. Speaker the Rev. T.J. Andus, Faith Hope Christian Fellowship, Abbeville, and Moses Baptist Church, Sorrel. Public invited.