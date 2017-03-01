Wheel House for March 1

LENTEN FISH FRY

Sponsored by Bayou Vista Knights of Columbus from 5-7 p.m. Fridays March 3-April 7 at St. Bernadette Parish Hall, Bayou Vista. Menu: fried fish, white beans and rice, French fries and bread. Cost $8.

RUMMAGE SALE

At Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4. Sale includes clothes, shoes, household goods, linens, books and more.

MIXER

Senior Citizens and Teens Mixer set 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Berwick Civic Complex. Seniors and teens invited for fun and informational event. Door prizes and refreshments. Sponsored by Berwick High School, Town of Berwick and St. Mary Council on Aging.

TOASTMASTERS

St. Mary Parish Toastmasters Club meets at 11:30 a.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, Myrtle Street, Morgan City. New members welcome.