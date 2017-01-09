Welfare concern for man who may be in St. Mary

Authorities are seeking the public's help to find a man believed to have been traveling to St. Mary Parish whose family hasn't heard from him since mid-November, according to a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office news release.

On Saturday, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member of Paul Michael Listle, 36, who is concerned for his welfare. Listle was last seen by his family in the Monroe area in October. His last communication with his family was in mid-November.

According to family members, Listle was traveling to south Louisiana to find a job in construction work. Listle was reportedly headed to St. Mary Parish. Detectives are seeking information on his whereabouts since October. Listle is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, of medium build, weighing 160 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Listle or believe you may have information on his whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-828-1960, 985-384-1622, or by email at crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Anyone offering information can remain anonymous.