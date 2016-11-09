Unkown cause of power outage in Morgan City

A power outage in Morgan City was reported as early 7 a.m. this morning, said Morgan City Utilities Director Bill Cefalu.

At this time, the source of the outage is unknown.

Areas affected are Brashear Avenue down to Myrtle Street and Railroad Avenue going back to the river.

“We can’t find nothing wrong but I have to ride out every block,” Cefalu said. “We have the breaker off and I’d kind of like to check real, real good before we put it on during the day time. We don’t want anybody to get hurt.”