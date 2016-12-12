Tulane professor to speak to API

Tulane Business Professor Peter Ricchiuti will discuss current market signals and what they mean for the country when he speaks Tuesday at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City.

Ricchiuti will be the guest speaker at the Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute's meeting. The social will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m.

The event is only open to API members, but nonmembers may sign up to become members at the meeting.

Ricchiuti's humor and insight have twice made him the top professor in Tulane's Freeman School of Business, according to a news release. Ricchiuti's teaching and delivery skills recently placed atop a field of professors from 500 universities in 43 countries, the release said.

He started his career at investment firm Kidder Peabody & Co. and later served as assistant state treasurer of Louisiana, managing the state's $3 billion investment portfolio.

In 1993, Ricchiuti founded Tulane's acclaimed Burkenroad Reports student stock research program. In that program, Ricchiuti "leads 200 business students in search of overlooked and underpriced stocks in six southern states," the release said.