Traffic diverted through Lake End Park after 18-wheeler runs off La. 70 curve

Tue, 2016-10-25 08:53

Traffic on La. 70 was being diverted through Lake End Park this morning while first responders removed an 18-wheeler from the roadway.
At 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received a call that an 18-wheeler had run off La. 70 at the curve by Lake End Park. There were no injuries in the crash, and the 18-wheeler was removed from a ditch, Morgan City Police Capt. Teddy Liner said. Traffic was reduced to one lane while responders removed the truck. Responders were working this morning to clean up diesel that spilled on the side of the highway. The driver, Alexander Blay of Lafayette, was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle, Liner said. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

