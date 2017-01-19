Sheriff investigating report of weapon threat at Patterson High; Situation is under control, spokeswoman says

Authorities are investigating a report of a someone allegedly possessing a weapon at Patterson High School, but no weapon has been found, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Traci Landry said Thursday afternoon.

"There's no emergency situation at this point," Landry said. "Everything is OK. It's calm. It's peaceful."

Investigators are talking to the person involved in the alleged threat, and authorities "are in the process of thoroughly searching everything right now," Landry said.

School officials have sent out, or are in the process of sending out a notice to parents letting them know everything is OK, she said. Students are being released as scheduled.