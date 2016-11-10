Scout honors those who fought in Vietnam

Morgan City Boy Scout Troop 49 member Sean Dennis is prepared to present his Eagle project “Operation Welcome Home” at Morgan City High’s Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday.

Dennis is a Life Scout. He is currently trying to reach the rank of Eagle Scout by completing the last phase of the requirements.

“Eagle Scout is the pinnacle of scouting,” Dennis said. “You have to go to camp and complete some merit badges.

“For your last thing, you have to put together your project and manage it, which gives you that life experience.”

Dennis’ ultimate plan is for “Operation Welcome Home” to become an organization.

But it was initially created to give Vietnam veterans the welcome home that they deserve because they really didn’t get that compared to World War II and other veterans of foreign wars, Dennis said.

As a young child, Dennis always had an interest in the military. He and his father, who is a veteran, would have discussions about military life and history.

However, it wasn’t until Dennis had a conversation with his grandfather that he was inspired to do something special.

“We would talk about that history,” Dennis said. “And he always kind of said it, but I never really understood it until recently when my grandfather told me his story.

“And that’s what really inspired me to make this project actually happen.”

His grandfather is Mike Raymond Sr. He was a sergeant who served as a military police officer in Chu Lai.

Raymond served three years in the army, and he was in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970.

“There wasn’t much welcome home, let’s put it that way,” Raymond said. “It’s always bothered me, and has always been a tender spot.”

“I had no idea that my dad’s story affected him that much, honestly,” said mother Rhonda Dennis. “My dad shared a story with him that I had not even heard.

“His father and I were like ‘what?’, when Dennis informed them of his project idea.”

Dennis’ project presentation at the Veterans Day program has a two-fold purpose.

First, he will share the history of the Vietnam veterans treatment when they returned to the U.S. He wants to make it a known issue to his generation that it happened.

“Luckily with my grandfather’s experience, his wasn’t one of the worst,” Dennis said.

“He was ignored, but many had worse experiences like being spit on, cursed at, some were assaulted, which I find is not right for a man in uniform to have to suffer for doing something for his country and those of another country.”

The second part of his project is a fundraiser. Dennis made signs that support and uplift the veterans.

Sample wording on some of the signs read Vietnam veterans, family member of a Vietnam veteran or supporter of a Vietnam veteran.

Certain signs will cost $10 and all the money from those signs purchased will go into a fund at St. Mary Outreach for veterans in need.

It took approximately six months for Dennis to complete the project.

As for being the source of inspiration, Dennis’ grandfather is a happy man.

“I couldn’t be more proud,” Raymond said. “He is such a fine young man. He’s just everything a grandpa could ask for.”

As a Vietnam veteran, Raymond states a project of this nature is necessary.

“Absolutely, there are so many people in need of food and shelter, having a lot of post traumatic issues, just a lot of issues with Vietnam veterans,” Raymond said.

“Every bit of help is appreciated. It’s just amazing how he came up with this project. I was floored when he told me about it.”

Dennis wants to do his part in making sure other veterans are not treated in the same manner as those who fought in Vietnam.

“I’m going to make sure to send a message to the younger kids especially,” Dennis said.

“This is an issue not even a lot of adults know that happened, so I want to make sure that a new generation knows that happened so it won’t be forgotten. And it shouldn’t happen again.”

For more information about Dennis’ project and getting signs in support of Vietnam veterans, go to Facebook page Operation Welcome Home.