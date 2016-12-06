Home / News

Remembering victims of DWI crashes

Tue, 2016-12-06 10:17

Above, participants in the MADD "A Light of Hope" ceremony Monday in Berwick hold candles in memory of people who have died in drunk-driving crashes. The MADD event has been held for 19 years in the parish. This is the first time it's been held in east St. Mary Parish. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

St. Mary Parish law enforcement officers from Franklin, Morgan City, Patterson and Berwick police departments, the St. Mary Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police Troop I were honored as Top Cops at the event. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

