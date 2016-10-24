Home / News

Red Ribbon motorcade

Mon, 2016-10-24 13:02

The Morgan City Police Department’s D.A.R.E. vehicle, right, takes part in the Red Ribbon Week motorcade Saturday. Red Ribbon Week encourages youngsters to be drug-free. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

A Bayou Vista firetruck, above, rides on La. 182 in Berwick Saturday during the motorcade through St. Mary Parish to kick off Red Ribbon Drug-Free Week. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

A motorcade was held Saturday to kick Red Ribbon Drug-Free Week in St. Mary Parish.

