Home / News

Readers of the Month

Tue, 2016-11-22 12:10

Jakeelah Steele and Alyssa Robin were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. They're pictured with Earl Johnson, left, and Herman Hartman, mentors and volunteer reading listeners. (Submitted photo)

Kobe Peck was recognized as one of J.B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. She's pictured with Johnson; Cathy Landry, another mentor and volunteer reading listener; and Hartman.

Camyshia Francois was recognized as another of J.B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. She's pictured with Johnson; Landry, and Hartman. (Submitted photos)

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media