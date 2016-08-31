Police point to festival parking rules

Morgan City and Berwick Police chiefs are prepared to make sure Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival attendees have a safe and fun time during Labor Day weekend.

The Morgan City Police Department and the City of Morgan City installed signs near the festival grounds to direct traffic flow and placed parking restrictions in certain areas.

“We are asking for the public’s cooperation,” said Morgan City Police Chief James Blair in an email.

Festival attendees are asked to look for parking signs and park only in those areas. Please refrain from blocking private driveways in the area.

“The Morgan City Police Department makes every effort to contact individuals to provide an opportunity to move illegally parked vehicles,” Blair said.

“But, we can be left with no other option but to remove the vehicle by tow and a possible citation.”

Morgan City Police officers will patrol areas surrounding the festival grounds to assist in any situations that may occur.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages and open containers will be restricted to the festival grounds only. The use of personal ice chests is prohibited in the fairground areas.

Officers will be available throughout the festival grounds. A command post is set to be stationed at the corner of Greenwood and Second streets for public assistance.

This year marks the second year that Berwick hosts the Blessing of the Fleet and fireworks show events because docks are closed on the Morgan City side.

With partial festival activity in Berwick, there are no stipulations for parking, said Berwick Police Chief James Richard. Typically, there’s a lot of parking on our side.

“You’re still going to have a lot of people on the Morgan City side because they still have ability along the wall to view it,” Richard said.

Richard reported no problems at last year’s events.

Plenty of police officers will be out to assist with festival activity in Berwick. If there are any restrictions, officers will be notified and redirect people if necessary, Richard said.

Open containers are not allowed in Berwick.

“I know they have a lot of open container activity going on in Morgan City,” Richard said. “We don’t allow that in Berwick. … The fair activity is occurring in Morgan City and has a lot of open alcohol over there.”

Blair wants festival goers to enjoy their week but safety is the police department’s ultimate goal.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that the public is safe and has an enjoyable weekend,” Blair said. “Please look out for your family and friends to ensure that they do not drink and drive. And have a safe Labor Day weekend.”

There is no parking and no traffic on Greenwood Street extending from Front Street to Federal Avenue.

Parking is available on Federal Avenue, Front Street, and Railroad Avenue.

Festival Rules:

—No motor homes or camping trailers allowed in or around Lawrence Park.

—No ice chests or glass allowed.

—No tents or barbecue pits.

—No unauthorized golf carts or four-wheelers allowed on festival grounds.

—No motorcycles or vehicles parked on or beyond public sidewalks.

—No pets of any kind allowed.