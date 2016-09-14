Patterson volunteers get new fire chief

PATTERSON — Mayor Rodney Grogan and Patterson council members appointed a new fire chief and assistant chief Tuesday.

Assistant Fire Chief Scott Domingue is the new fire chief. Scott Hutton is the new assistant chief.

According to the fire department, it is protocol to ask that the assistant chief be appointed to the chief’s position.

Eric Boudreaux has served as fire chief. He is unable to continue service in the position because his job is taking him overseas.

Also during the meeting, Police Chief Patrick LaSalle handed over commission documents of reserve officers needing signatures by Grogan.

On Sept. 1, the Louisiana attorney general issued an opinion, requested last year by Grogan, that says the mayor must issue and sign commission cards for city police officers. Grogan says he’s never signed commission cards since taking office in January 2011.

It’s unclear what impact, if any, the lack of a mayoral signature on an officer’s commission card has on the officer’s status.

Grogan said it was the first time he received documents for reserve officers. LaSalle agreed with the mayor.

LaSalle stated he was going “to do things at the council meeting.

“First of all, I’m not going to attempt to address or answer any questions in regards to the rhetoric that has occurred publicly regarding the relationship between me and the mayor,” LaSalle said.

The chief’s hope is for the relationship to “continue to prosper and move forward.”

“I’m not going to be hampered by petty things,” LaSalle said. “There are some issues that are outstanding and we’re going to work through it. The issue of the police department is only to serve. That’s all it is.

“I respectfully ask this council and the mayor to get past these problems and let’s move on.”

LaSalle stated that he will complete his full term as police chief.

“I’m glad you said that chief,” Grogan said. “… For the 20-plus years the chief has been chief here, it was never recommended or asked by mayor or council for the chief to leave.

“The chief put the dates out there and that’s where we went on that.”

The council also approved the following:

—An ordinance adopting golf carts license fees. The registration/license fee is $80 per calendar year.

—An ordinance regarding salary of an appointed or elected chief of police to fill a vacancy. The salary is set for $4,000 per month.

—A resolution naming the wharf on the Lower Atchafalaya River at the Patterson City Park, also known as Morey Park, as The Jon M. Felterman Sr. Memorial Wharf.

In other news, the Mobile Animal Clinic will be at Patterson City Hall on Oct. 1 and Nov. 5. All pets should be leashed or in a carrier.

The Patterson High School girls basketball team is having a can shake Oct. 15.

The city’s fall festival is set for Oct. 29.