Patterson meeting informs residents

PATTERSON– The black bears are not going anywhere. The goal of preventive measures already taken in the city is to reduce black bear activity and accessibility in the neighborhood, said Mayor Rodney Grogan.

The St. Mary Parish Black Bear Conflict Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Patterson City Council members hosted a concerned citizens meeting Tuesday to address nuisance bear activity.

The bear activity to be addressed focused mainly in residential areas south of U.S. 90 in Patterson, which is the primary area of bear sightings.

But sightings of bears are becoming prominent north of U.S. 90 in the areas of Hickory Street and Red Cypress Road.

Black Bear Conflict Officer Catherine Siracusa opened the discussion with bear safety tips, a reminder that feeding black bears in the state is illegal and creation of a parish and city ordinance to regulate proper use of bear resistant garbage cans.

Living in a bear habitat area requires awareness and participation to deter bears from garbage. In order to do so, the conflict office suggests:

–Always latch both locks on garbage cans.

–Keep cart locked at all times.

–Never use a non-bear resistant cart.

–Never pile any debris or garbage outside can.

–Garbage hauler will unlock the cans when emptied.

–Non-bear resistant garbage can will not be emptied.

–Intentional damage by the resident to the bear resistant can will result in a $200 fee to replace it.

Following some of these suggestions is problematic for Patterson resident Rachel Smith who lives in the Red Cypress area.

Due to recent bear activity on her property, which is also captured on video, she requested a bear resistant trash can. Smith was denied because she lived outside of the cart-assigned area.

It’s problematic for Smith. She has acres of property where bears scatter trash.

Smith is also concerned for the safety of her teenage children ..

Siracusa plans to work with Smith on getting a bear resistant trash can and offer support for safeguarding her home against bears.

Never has there been an attack on a human by a black bear reported to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said Program Manager Maria Davidson.

There are reportedly 150 to 175 black bears located from St. Mary Parish all the way over to Avery Island, Davidson said.

Bears are normally shy and not aggressive towards humans. For this reason, most bears appear at night.

If a bear is spotted in the daytime, it is possible that the bear could be aggressive and unable to rehabilitate, Davidson said.

Patterson Community Development and Affairs Director Ryan Aucoin informed residents about the ordinance changes that occurred recently at November’s city council meeting.

The city council removed warnings as a penalty for violating proper use of bear-proof trash cans.

The new penalties for improper of use of the trash can:

—First violation, $50-$150 fine.

—Successive violations, $150-$1,000 fine.

The Patterson Police Department and St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will enforce citations to violators.

For problems with broken trash cans, contact Davidson at 337-350-0608 or Aucoin at 985-395-5205. Call 337-262-2080 for nuisance bear activity.