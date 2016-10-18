Home / News

Painting the Gym Pink

Tue, 2016-10-18 12:32

At the top, Paint the Gym Pink event coordinators paid tribute Monday to Morgan City Junior High assistant volleyball coach Wanda Keeler as a surprise to honor her daughter Carmen Keeler, 40, who’d recently undergone cancer surgery in August. Carmen Keeler was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. New Revelation Dance Ministry, above, also present at the event dancing is hosting its 3rd annual Power of Pink event Saturday at the Siracusa Recreation Center. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media