Opening day at festival

Fri, 2016-09-02 13:16

(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

In the top picture, these little ladies, from left, Emma Aucoin, 2, Madigan Gassiott, 4, and Stella Jones, 5, enjoy a roller coaster ride together on the Orient Express during opening carnival day of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival. Below, Gunnar Hantz, 11, and Shelbi-Lynn Hantz, 13, fly by fast riding on the Himalaya with family members in tow behind them. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

