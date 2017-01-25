Online charter school accepting applications

Louisiana Connections Academy currently has 200 openings in grades K-12. Families are welcomed to switch enrollment now or enroll for the 2017-18 school year.

LACA is an online K-12 charter school servicing students throughout the state. It is located in Baton Rouge.

There are 2000 students enrolled at LACA.

“Changing to an online charter school is not just a change of venue, but a change of mindset,” said LACA Superintendent Alonzo Luce . "But don't delay, our vacancies fill up fast."

Contact school officials at LACA for admission deadlines and a list of required documents, which could include:

—Application forms.

—Transcripts.

—Birth certificate.

—Immunization records.

For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.louisianaconnectionsacademy.com.