Online charter school accepting applications
Louisiana Connections Academy currently has 200 openings in grades K-12. Families are welcomed to switch enrollment now or enroll for the 2017-18 school year.
LACA is an online K-12 charter school servicing students throughout the state. It is located in Baton Rouge.
There are 2000 students enrolled at LACA.
“Changing to an online charter school is not just a change of venue, but a change of mindset,” said LACA Superintendent Alonzo Luce . "But don't delay, our vacancies fill up fast."
Contact school officials at LACA for admission deadlines and a list of required documents, which could include:
—Application forms.
—Transcripts.
—Birth certificate.
—Immunization records.
For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit http://www.louisianaconnectionsacademy.com.
