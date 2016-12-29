Chad Boudreaux and daughters, Aubrey, 7, and Kaylee, 4, shop for fireworks Wednesday at Burley Fireworks in Bayou Vista. A new parish law allows certain fireworks to be sold and set off during certain times of the year including the New Year holiday. According to the ordinance, fireworks may be used, set off or shot from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional hours of fireworks use will be allowed from 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)