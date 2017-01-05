Now they're cooking

As St. Mary Parish students return to school for the spring, they will eat the benefits of their cafeteria managers’ labor. Managers learned how to make new dishes Wednesday during a profession development session with Nicholls State University Instructor Chef Marshall Welsh, of the Chef Folse Culinary Institute. The three new meals added to the calendar this spring are Yakitori Chicken Noodle Bowl, Mexican Lasagna Enchilada Stack and Zucchini Oven Chips.