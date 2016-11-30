No major injuries reported in Amelia t-bone crash

No major injuries were reported in a t-bone crash that occurred shortly after noon Wednesday involving two pickup trucks on La. 182 in Amelia.

The crash occurred in the 9600 block of La. 182. No one was transported to the hospital. Investigators discovered that a westbound truck turned across the east lane into a business and was hit by an oncoming truck, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Detective Lt. Traci Landry said.

No one has been cited in the crash, which is still being investigated, Landry said.