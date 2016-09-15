New pastor is at home at Sacred Heart

The Rev. Wilfredo Decal returns to Sacred Heart Catholic Church as pastor after serving there 32 years ago as an associate pastor.

Sacred Heart was his first assignment with the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in 1984.

Decal’s first day back was July 9. Before this assignment, he served as pastor for seven years at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off.

After only a couple of months at Sacred Heart, Decal is starting to feel at home again.

“They remember me in the community,” Decal said. “So, it’s been a very smooth transition.”

That doesn’t mean Decal was glad to leave Cut Off.

“Well you know, it’s part of human nature to be attached to one place,” Decal said. “It’s a normal human reaction that when you say goodbye, it is sad.

“But as priests, we must always be open to the possibility of moving because we are trained to come, be engaged, and move as the bishop tells you or as the Spirit moves you.

“So, humanly speaking, definitely,” Decal was sad. “But we are prepared for that.”

Decal is known by parishioners as Father Freddie.

Early in his new assignment, he’s already focused and prepared to work on two things, people and the building.

While he knows some parishioners, he wants to know more of the people he serves. His visits lately consist of meeting with the sick and homebound parishioners.

“In terms of knowing the people, the first area is to build relationships,” Decal said.

His assignment also comes with challenges.

“The second area is, we have to do something about our financial situation,” Decal said.

“We ended in the red at $72,000” for the most recent budget year, Decal said.

However, these challenges can be resolved or even made easier when first you make time to invest in people.

“We have to involve people in ministry,” Decal said, “because when they are involved in ministries they have a sense of ownership, participation. …

“We approach this when you have people involved in the stewardship of time and talent, serve the people, know the people, invite people to come to church, have ownership of the church, then the stewardship of treasure will follow.”

The church is also in need of repairs. Repair work on the kneelers is now underway. Due to termite infestation, the baptistery needs repairing, along with a leaky roof.

“This is our building,” Decal said. “And we have to keep the building in good shape because if you don’t fix it, then the more expenses you incur later.”

Decal recognizes his goal takes a lot of time and effort to know the people and to visit people.

“You want people in ministries and grow them,” Decal said.

“Make it a broader base that people belong to the church, they have something to contribute to the church, and they participate in the life of the church.”

But above and beyond his goals for the church, the general principle for Decal is “I am here to serve. Be available to people. And as time goes by, I can see situations that I need to address and incorporated in the church.”

Decal is from the Philippines. His parents came to the United States in 1978. His brothers and sisters came to this country in 1980.

Decal has served as a priest almost 39 years. He entered seminary at 15 and studied at the Loyola School of Theology in Ateneo de Manila. In 1977, at age 25, Decal was ordained a priest.

Before his arrival at Sacred Heart in Morgan City, Decal stated in a letter to parishioners, “I am here to serve you, to walk with you in your spiritual journey and listen to you.

“I believe in the church as a people of God and that we are all called to serve and minister to one another,” Decal said. “Sacred Heart is our church.”