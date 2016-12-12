Museum Christmas open house is Tuesday

Home / News

The 21st Annual Wedell-Williams Aviation & Cypress Sawmill Christmas Tree Festival Open House will be held from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Louisiana State Museum-Patterson.
The event features Christmas trees decorated by local organizations and students from St. Mary Parish schools.
Award presentations will take place at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and admission is free.
For more information, call the museum at 985-399-1268.

