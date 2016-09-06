Morgan City Police radio for Sept. 6
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 2
5:50 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
8:30 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
9:29 a.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Crash.
10:36 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
11:19 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Stand by.
11:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
12:06 p.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Stand by.
12:17 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Complaint.
12:18 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.
12:55 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.
1:56 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
2:28 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.
2:43 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 junction; Crash.
3:52 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
3:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
4:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Battery.
4:44 p.m. Justa Street; Crash.
6:53 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Investigation.
7:05 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.
7:42 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.
7:51 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Arrest.
8:48 p.m. Front and Freret streets; Arrest.
9:12 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.
9:38 p.m. Front and Greenwood streets; Assistance.
9:43 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:58 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Investigation.
10:41 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Communication complaint.
10:54 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Battery.
11:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
11:12 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Theft.
11:14 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.
11:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.
Saturday, Sept. 3
1:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.
1:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disburse crowd.
5:20 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
5:26 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:38 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.
7:49 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Found property.
8:39 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Criminal damage to property.
9:08 a.m. Federal Avenue and Kidd Street; Disturbance.
10:14 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Criminal damage to property.
10:42 a.m. Front Street; Disturbance.
11:23 a.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Criminal damage to property.
12:01 p.m. La. 182; Suspicious subject.
1:41 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.
2:36 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Telephone harassment.
3:56 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.
4:23 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Alarm.
4:35 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.
4:56 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
5:27 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Assistance.
5:30 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.
5:36 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Vehicle accident.
6:47 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:37 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.
7:49 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.
8:33 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Arrest.
8:37 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Hit and run.
9:09 p.m. Lawrence Park; Arrest.
9:40 p.m. Sixth and Pine streets; Arrest.
9:49 p.m. Third and Everett streets; Traffic incident.
10:07 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Medical.
10:30 p.m. La. 182 near Myrtle Street; Suspicious person.
10:37 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:48 p.m. La. 70; Vehicle accident.
11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
11:34 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.
11:46 p.m. Pecos and Glenwood streets; Animal complaint.
Sunday, Sept. 4
12:02 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.
12:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
12:37 a.m. 500 block of Second Street; Battery.
12:59 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
1:52 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Hit and run.
2:14 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
2:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
3:56 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Warrant arrest.
9:20 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:57 a.m. Greenwood Street; Theft.
11:39 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.
12:07 p.m. Greenwood Street; Theft.
12:44 p.m. First and Everett streets; Complaint.
12:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
2:32 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
2:38 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.
3:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.
3:31 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Crash.
3:45 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.
3:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:53 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
4:26 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Crash.
5:28 p.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Traffic complaint.
7 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
7:24 p.m. Poplar Street; Assistance.
7:27 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.
7:59 p.m. Morgan City; Be on the lookout.
8:28 p.m. Morgan City; Fireworks.
8:41 p.m. Everett and Alabama streets; Traffic complaint.
9:13 p.m. Sixth and South Everett streets; Disturbance.
9:20 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
9:26 p.m. First and St. Claire Street; Disturbance.
9:40 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.
9:41 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.
10:14 p.m. Everett and Freret streets; Disturbance.
9:59 p.m. Brownell and Front streets; Animal complaint.
10:28 p.m. Third and Shannon streets; Disturbance.
10:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
11:30 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.
11:35 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:51 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
Monday, Sept. 5
12:06 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.
12:31 a.m. 1600 block of Cottonwood Street; Simple battery.
12:44 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.
12:58 a.m. Lawrence Park; Traffic complaint.
1:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
1:20 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.
1:24 a.m. Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
1:49 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:17 a.m. Field Road; Assistance.
2:39 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.
3:07 a.m. Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
3:11 a.m. 1800 block of Barrow Street; Assistance.
3:59 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.
9:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:39 a.m. Greenwood Street; Found property.
10:01 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Theft.
10:36 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182.; Disturbance.
11 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
11:59 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Patrol request.
1:17 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Street; Alarm.
1:27 p.m. Morgan City; Civil matter.
1:50 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
1:54 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.
2:09 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Complaint.
2:46 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.
2:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Civil matter.
3:47 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic stop/arrest.
4:03 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Traffic stop/arrest.
5:54 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
9:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
9:21 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
10:35 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.
11:56 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Suspicious activity.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
12:42 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Frequent patrols.
2:43 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
