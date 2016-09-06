Morgan City Police radio for Sept. 6

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Sept. 2

5:50 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

8:30 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.

9:29 a.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Crash.

10:36 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

11:19 a.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Stand by.

11:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

12:06 p.m. Third and Greenwood streets; Stand by.

12:17 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Complaint.

12:18 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Traffic stop/arrest.

12:55 p.m. Third Street; Complaint.

1:56 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

2:28 p.m. Morgan City; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. La. 70 and U.S. 90 junction; Crash.

3:52 p.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

3:56 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

4:02 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Battery.

4:44 p.m. Justa Street; Crash.

6:53 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Investigation.

7:05 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.

7:42 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.

7:51 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Arrest.

8:48 p.m. Front and Freret streets; Arrest.

9:12 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

9:38 p.m. Front and Greenwood streets; Assistance.

9:43 p.m. 6800 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:58 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:26 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Investigation.

10:41 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Communication complaint.

10:54 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Battery.

11:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

11:12 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets; Theft.

11:14 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Vehicle accident.

11:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

Saturday, Sept. 3

1:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assistance.

1:53 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:01 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disburse crowd.

5:20 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

5:26 a.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:38 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

7:49 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Found property.

8:39 a.m. 1000 block of Onstead Street; Criminal damage to property.

9:08 a.m. Federal Avenue and Kidd Street; Disturbance.

10:14 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:42 a.m. Front Street; Disturbance.

11:23 a.m. 200 block of Freret Street; Criminal damage to property.

12:01 p.m. La. 182; Suspicious subject.

1:41 p.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Disturbance.

2:36 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Telephone harassment.

3:56 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Criminal damage to property.

4:23 p.m. 400 block of Idaho Street; Alarm.

4:35 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

4:56 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

5:27 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Assistance.

5:30 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound near Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic incident.

5:36 p.m. U.S. 90 Eastbound; Vehicle accident.

6:47 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:37 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.

7:49 p.m. 1200 block of McDermott Drive; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Arrest.

8:37 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Hit and run.

9:09 p.m. Lawrence Park; Arrest.

9:40 p.m. Sixth and Pine streets; Arrest.

9:49 p.m. Third and Everett streets; Traffic incident.

10:07 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Medical.

10:30 p.m. La. 182 near Myrtle Street; Suspicious person.

10:37 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:48 p.m. La. 70; Vehicle accident.

11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

11:34 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Loud music.

11:46 p.m. Pecos and Glenwood streets; Animal complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 4

12:02 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Reckless driving.

12:28 a.m. 2300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:37 a.m. 500 block of Second Street; Battery.

12:59 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

1:52 a.m. 200 block of Third Street; Hit and run.

2:14 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.

2:43 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

3:56 a.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Warrant arrest.

9:20 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:57 a.m. Greenwood Street; Theft.

11:39 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.

12:07 p.m. Greenwood Street; Theft.

12:44 p.m. First and Everett streets; Complaint.

12:50 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

2:32 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

2:38 p.m. U.S. 90; Crash.

3:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Crash.

3:31 p.m. 600 block of Front Street; Crash.

3:45 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.

3:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:53 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

4:26 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Crash.

5:28 p.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Traffic complaint.

7 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

7:24 p.m. Poplar Street; Assistance.

7:27 p.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Complaint.

7:59 p.m. Morgan City; Be on the lookout.

8:28 p.m. Morgan City; Fireworks.

8:41 p.m. Everett and Alabama streets; Traffic complaint.

9:13 p.m. Sixth and South Everett streets; Disturbance.

9:20 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

9:26 p.m. First and St. Claire Street; Disturbance.

9:40 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Animal complaint.

9:41 p.m. Fairgrounds; Arrest.

10:14 p.m. Everett and Freret streets; Disturbance.

9:59 p.m. Brownell and Front streets; Animal complaint.

10:28 p.m. Third and Shannon streets; Disturbance.

10:50 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:30 p.m. Fifth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

11:35 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:51 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

Monday, Sept. 5

12:06 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.

12:31 a.m. 1600 block of Cottonwood Street; Simple battery.

12:44 a.m. 1400 block of Filmore Street; Animal complaint.

12:58 a.m. Lawrence Park; Traffic complaint.

1:13 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:20 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

1:24 a.m. Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

1:49 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:17 a.m. Field Road; Assistance.

2:39 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Traffic complaint.

3:07 a.m. Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

3:11 a.m. 1800 block of Barrow Street; Assistance.

3:59 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Disturbance.

9:29 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:39 a.m. Greenwood Street; Found property.

10:01 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Theft.

10:36 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182.; Disturbance.

11 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

11:59 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Patrol request.

1:17 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Street; Alarm.

1:27 p.m. Morgan City; Civil matter.

1:50 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

1:54 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Alarm.

2:09 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Complaint.

2:46 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Complaint.

2:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Civil matter.

3:47 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Traffic stop/arrest.

4:03 p.m. Second and Everett streets; Traffic stop/arrest.

5:54 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

9:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

9:21 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

10:35 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Disturbance.

11:56 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

12:42 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Frequent patrols.

2:43 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.