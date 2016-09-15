Morgan City Police radio logs for Sept. 15
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
7:30 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
7:51 a.m. Berwick; K9 deployment.
8:29 a.m. Berwick; K9 deployment.
10 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Theft.
10:16 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:23 a.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Complaint.
10:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
10:48 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
12:15 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
1:13 p.m. U.S. 90/La. 70 Junction; Crash.
1:39 p.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
2:20 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; 911 hang up.
3 p.m. Onstead and Sixth streets; Hit and run.
3:11 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Crash.
4:12 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Street; Welfare check.
5:42 p.m. 1700 block of Elk Street; Theft.
5:47 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
6 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifter.
7:30 p.m. 700 block of Maine Street; Complaint.
7:46 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.
8:06 p.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Alarm.
8:20 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:56 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Phone harassment.
9:41 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:49 p.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Assistance.
11:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
Thursday, Sept. 15
2:53 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
