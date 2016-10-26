Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 26

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

6:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.

6:44 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:09 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

10:58 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Complaint.

11:24 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.

11:27 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Theft.

12:36 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

12:48 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Avenue; Burglary.

1:09 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.

1:13 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

2:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

2:46 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Theft.

3:18 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.

4:37 p.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Fire.

8:29 p.m. Diane Drive and Justa Street; Traffic complaint.

8:31 p.m. Wren Street; Complaint.

8:37 p.m. Laurel Street; Suspicious subject.

9:05 p.m. Tammy Drive; Traffic complaint.

9:22 p.m. Walnut and Vine drives; Disturbance.

9:45 p.m. Roderick and Keith streets; Complaint.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

12:29 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

1:13 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:16 a.m. Bayou Vista; Assistance.

1:23 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:14 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.