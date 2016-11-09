Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
7:40 a.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
7:45 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Complaint.
7:56 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Crash.
8:42 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
8:45 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Assistance.
8:49 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Assistance.
8:54 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Medical.
9:42 a.m. Justa Street; Medical.
9:51 a.m. 7000 block of South Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
10:01 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Disturbance.
10:06 a.m. Lakewood Drive; Complaint.
10:14 a.m. 1000 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.
10:22 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Complaint.
11:42 a.m. Marguerite and Eighth streets; Complaint.
12:01 p.m. 400 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
12:14 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
12:35 p.m. 800 block of Ninth Street; Complaint.
1:37 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; 911 hang up.
2:15 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
2:58 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Street; Assistance.
4:04 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Stalled vehicle.
4:29 p.m. Front Street; Complaint.
6:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Crash.
7 p.m. Lake End Park; Welfare concern.
7:50 p.m. Lake End Park; Civil issue.
9:03 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
9:04 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Narcotics complaint.
10:26 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Simple battery.
10:40 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
12:04 a.m. 6900 block of La. 182; Officer stand by.
