Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
6:37 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.
8:36 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.
9:26 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:30 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.
10:32 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
10:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
10:45 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Medical.
11:07 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
11:19 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:22 a.m. Freret and Sixth streets; Arrest.
12:24 p.m. Halsey Street; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.
1:28 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
1:44 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
2:12 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical.
2:33 p.m. Grove and Fifth streets; Complaint.
2:45 p.m. 1100 block of Cottonwood Street; Medical.
2:59 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
4:10 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
4:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.
6:53 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
7:08 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.
7:14 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.
7:54 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
9:06 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.
9:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:49 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
11:02 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Traffic incident.
11:15 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious activity.
Thursday, Dec. 8
3:12 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problems
