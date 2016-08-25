Morgan City Police radio logs for Aug. 25
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
8:02 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:13 a.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:32 a.m. Centerville; Arrest.
9:41 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Crash.
10:39 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal complaint.
10:50 a.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
11:05 a.m. Fourth and Greenwood streets; Utility.
11:28 a.m. 100 block of Third Street; Assistance.
11:33 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
3:12 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Greenwood Street; Crash.
3:20 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
3:22 p.m. 500 block of Willow Street; Complaint.
3:25 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.
4:36 p.m. General MacArthur Street; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 1200 block of Spruce Street; Theft.
6:43 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
7:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
10:35 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Shoplifter.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
12:52 a.m. Sixth and General Hodges streets; Loud music.
3:56 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
- Log in to post comments