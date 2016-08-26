Morgan City may provide flood victims housing
Morgan City Housing Authority Executive Director Clarence Robinson speaks during Thursday's board meeting. The authority is taking applications for housing from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each Thursday. Applicants should bring a picture ID, proof of income, birth certificate and social security card. Those applicants who were displaced by the flood should bring proof of their FEMA assistance applications. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
