Longtime Morgan City attorney dies

Attorney Alfred Lippman died Monday at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, his law partner Tommy Mahfouz confirmed.

Lippman was born in 1938 on Weeks Island. Lippman, who was living in Lafayette, had practiced in Morgan City for about 50 years and was still practicing law. Lippman and Mahfouz had been law partners for over 40 years.

"You couldn't write down all the stuff that he's done for this community," Mahfouz said. "He was a great man."

Lippman had been in the hospital for a just a short time, and his death was "pretty sudden," Mahfouz said.

Lippman was involved in many different organizations and was known by many people outside of the area, Mahfouz said.