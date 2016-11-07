Local people get to meet local authors

Morgan City Library hosted its first book-signing event for seven local authors in the Tri-City area.

Local authors featured Friday at the event were Rhonda Dennis, Flavia Lancon , Diane T. Martin, Linda V. Thomas, Rita Monette, J.P. Morella and Lyman Wilson. Only five were present.

“This is the first whole group of seven local authors,” said Morgan City Library Supervisor Gerrie Besse.

The program is designed for the authors to meet each other, “but also for the public to realize and pay attention to our local talent that we have here.”

The event provides an opportunity for people in the community to see what local writers are doing and that they exist in the community.

“It’s a chance for people who may have not attended the events at the library before to come in and enjoy the sense of community.

“And to visit with these local authors and see the talent that we have.”

There is often a misconception that writers only come from big cities.

“I think this is an important activity because we are a group of local authors from a very small town,” Martin said.

“And people tend to think that great writers, great artists, great thinkers can only come from big cities and places that have big universities.

“But I think the showing of five authors who are here today is an indication that there’s talent wherever you go.

“And I’m so happy to see that the talent of St. Mary Parish is being highlighted or showcased today.”

Martin and Thomas co-wrote a book.

Berwick resident Linda LaCoste is a friend of Monette. They grew up together in Morgan City and called themselves the levy girls.

“I can really identify with her stories because I was a part of the surroundings,” LaCoste said. “And she even told me later after she wrote the books that I was one of the characters.

“I didn’t even know that. I’m Patty in the first book. And she didn’t even tell me that until later.”

Since Monette now lives in Tennessee, LaCoste came out to the book signing to see her childhood friend and give her support.

Monette’s cousins, Allen and Karen Welch, traveled from Crowley to support her at the book signing.

“We’ve been wanting to get Rita’s books for our great-granddaughter,” said Karen Welch. “And we’re on Facebook altogether so when we found out she was going to be in Morgan City, it was just a good excuse to run away from home.”

Many of the authors said an event of this nature is important and reiterates how supportive the community is of local talent.

“I’ve always felt very supported by this community,” Dennis said. “That’s one of the reasons why I write everything like I do.

“I incorporate as much of my area into it as I can because it’s such a huge sense of pride.”

“I think it calls attention to everyone in our area who love to write and are writing and getting published,” Wilson said.

“It’s an important event for the library and for the community to understand that there are people who write in our area.”

Communal support also includes local authors having an opportunity to meeting other writers and purchase their works as well. Authors visited other tables to buy their colleagues’ books.

“It’s great that a small area like this has produced so many writers and artists,” Lancon said.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day, for I don’t know how long, to meet some more area writers. And second, I like to talk and I like to bake and feed people.”

Lancon provided homemade sweet treats for authors and guests attending the book signing.

“I think it’s necessary that they are supported because many times they may have been overlooked for authors outside of our town and parish,” Besse said.

“And we have an abundance of them right here. Many of these authors are people who have been here all of their lives. We’ve grown up with them. The library has grown up with them.

“They’re some of the same people that were here as young readers in the summer reading club 40 or 50 years ago.

“But these are authors that have lived and remain in Morgan City and share their talents with us.”

Some of the featured books on display written by local authors:

—Lyman Wilson, Dark Tales from Cajun Bayous.

—Flavia Lancon, Carreaux and The War Across the Sea.

—Rhonda Dennis, The Broken Road to Forever, which was co-written with LK Owen. This is Dennis’ 10th book.

—Rita Monette, Nikki Landry Swamp Legend series for middle school grade levels.

—Diane T. Martin and Linda V. Thomas, Education: Roast & Toast. It’s a book full of satire, humor and educational anecdotes.

—J.P. Morella, Beyond Burdens: A regional fiction novel.