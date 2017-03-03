Home / News

Literary scholars

Fri, 2017-03-03 11:28

Submitted Photo
Central Catholic High School students recently competed in the District Literary Rally at Nicholls State University. Of the 15 students who participated, eight placed first or second in their content area. These eight students will advance to the State Literary Rally on April 1 at LSU. Bottom row from left: Kerrilyn Luc in Spanish I, Aly Burton in U.S. History, Sinclair Callais in Principles of Business. Top row: Conner Hebert in Physics, Tyler O’con in Spanish II, Blake Byrne in Calculus, Caroline Green in Biology I and Rebecca David in English IV.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media