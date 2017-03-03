Literary scholars

Submitted Photo

Central Catholic High School students recently competed in the District Literary Rally at Nicholls State University. Of the 15 students who participated, eight placed first or second in their content area. These eight students will advance to the State Literary Rally on April 1 at LSU. Bottom row from left: Kerrilyn Luc in Spanish I, Aly Burton in U.S. History, Sinclair Callais in Principles of Business. Top row: Conner Hebert in Physics, Tyler O’con in Spanish II, Blake Byrne in Calculus, Caroline Green in Biology I and Rebecca David in English IV.