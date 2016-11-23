Lighting ceremonies are Thursday
Berwick public works employees Erika Laine and Chris Fabre straighten Christmas light decorations Wednesday morning near the intersection of La. 182 and U.S. 90 in Berwick. Both Berwick and Morgan City will have Christmas lighting ceremonies at 6 p.m. Thursday. Berwick’s will be at Town Hall while Morgan City’s will take place in the median of Brashear Avenue in front of the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Berwick and Morgan City will host their annual Christmas lighting ceremonies Thanksgiving night.
Both ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Berwick’s ceremony will be at Town Hall, while Morgan City’s ceremony will be by the Spirit of Morgan City shrimp boat on Brashear Avenue.
In Morgan City, starting at 5:30 p.m., local singer Jahne Bailey will lead attendees singing classic Christmas songs. Santa will make appearances at both lighting ceremonies, and kids can get their pictures with him. Berwick will also have Christmas music and refreshments at its event.
