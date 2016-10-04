Lighthouse Festival this weekend in Berwick

The town of Berwick will host the Lighthouse Festival this weekend with an added bonus — carnival rides.

Most festival activities will be held Saturday and Sun-day, but the carnival opens at 5 p.m. Friday.

“Our committee has been working long and hard for this festival,” said Berwick Mayor Louis Ratcliff. “And with the addition of the carnival rides, we’re hoping that we’ll bring people out.

“According to the weather report, it looks great for a great weekend. And we’re hoping everybody will come out and support our local festival.”

“We felt that this would add to the Tour du Teche, bring a little bit more people down here and help the crafters out,” said festival committee member Rodney Grow. “Just sort of an added one step that we’re going to take in baby steps.”

The Berwick High Beta Club is sponsoring inflatable fun jumps for kids of all ages. The club is raising money to attend its national convention held in the summer.

Local arts and crafts, food and drink booths will be on site both days. Booths will open at 9 a.m. Saturday. Beer and daiquiris will be sold both days.

“Just because we’re selling alcohol at the festival doesn’t mean that they’re able to drink and drive,” said Berwick Police Chief James Richard.

“The only area they’re able to consume it in public is in the festival area. There cannot be any walking throughout the town. So, we’re going to be out moni-toring.”

Ice chests and glass bottles are not permitted.

Shortly after booths open on Saturday, a celebration of Berwick’s education history will begin at Berwick Elementary in the gym at 10 a.m.

A part of every festival is to promote the history and the culture of the area that we’re celebrating, said Mayor Pro-tem Jacki Ackel. Berwick is the oldest settlement in St. Mary Parish.

“We wanted to move for-ward this year and talk about education because, truly, schools are the tie that binds a community,” Ackel said.

“It is a strong tie when people get together they talk about ‘Oh, remember when we were in school and we did this and that?’

“It’s those memories and remembrances that we want to celebrate. And of course, acknowledge and praise the people that made that hap-pen.”

This year Berwick continues to be designated as the finish line for the international Tour du Teche VII marathon of canoes and kayaks on Sunday.

The awards ceremony for race participants is at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Little Zoo on Wheels, available Sunday only, is open from noon to 4 p.m.

The car show presented by the Cypress Corvette Club is also Sunday. It will be located in the parking lot outside of the sea wall.

There will be live music on Saturday and Sunday.

Performing on Saturday are the 5 O’Clock Shadows, LA South, Old Soul and Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band. Gone Pecans and Jus Cuz will perform on Sunday.

The festival is “important for the city because we need this to grow, bring more of our families and people out,” Grow said.

“Berwick is a little town but it’s still a friendly, neighborhood type of town,” Grow said. And the event provides an opportunity for the community “to grow a little closer in friendship.”

Bracelets for carnival rides are $20. The carnival hours for bracelets are:

—Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

—Saturday, noon-10 p.m.

—Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Regular carnival hours are:

—Friday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

—Saturday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

—Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Misty Pillaro is the Light-house Festival Event Coordinator. For more information, contact the Town of Berwick at 384-8858.