Lane closures Sunday for bridge cleaning

Wed, 2017-02-22 09:12

The U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay will have alternating lane closures Sunday in the east and west lanes to allow crews to clean debris from the shoulders of the bridge, weather permitting, a state Department of Transportation and Development news release said.
This work is estimated to take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All permit and oversize loads along with emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass. There are no detours.

