J-turn work begins in St. Mary

Wed, 2017-01-11 11:57
Staff Report

Construction began Wednesday on a $16 million project to construct J-turns on U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish, according to a state Department Transportation and Development news release.
The $16 million project will construct J-turns along an 11.2-mile section of US 90 between Calumet to Berwick.
For the duration of the construction, motorists can expect to incur intermittent lane closures. This project is estimated for completion in summer 2018.
The J-turn design will safely and efficiently manage traffic and eliminate left-turn and through movements from side roads and driveways into crossovers. All vehicles will be required to turn right and then U-turn at a median opening down the road.
DOTD reminds motorists drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

