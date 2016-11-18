Girl Scouts learn about careers
Fri, 2016-11-18 10:31
(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)
(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)
Entrepreneur Felicia Dugar, of Cakes by Felicia in Patterson, passes out cupcakes to girl scouts after explaining how she started a business and her steps in making cakes during a career day event hosted by Girl Scout Troop 20748 at the Siracusaville Recreation Building. Scout members listen to the presentation while others are distracted by the goodies in a bag provided by Dugar.
- Log in to post comments