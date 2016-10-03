First responders, public have fun day in the park

Several first-responder agencies were on hand Saturday afternoon at Lawrence Park for a fun day filled with games, food, music, demonstrations and safety information.

Doric Lodge 205 in Morgan City hosted its fourth annual Night Out Against Crime aimed at bringing together first responders and the rest of the community. Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, who also serves as master of the lodge, said the event was successful, and weather cooperated nicely. Hamburgers and hot dogs were served and Don Rich provided music.

Morgan City Court Deputy Marshal Mark Griffin Sr., who retired from the police department in October 2015, has participated each year in the Night Out Against Crime assisting with the Backyard Bass fishing game.

“This event is about bringing the community together, especially the children,” Griffin said. It gives them “a positive attitude toward the police” and teaches them a little about fishing, too, Griffin said.

Kids who caught the most artificial fish won fishing poles. Some kids also got new bicycles in a drawing.

State Police Troop C Tfc. Jesse LaGrange demonstrated a rollover simulator that shows what happens when a vehicle rolls over and someone isn’t wearing a seat belt. The demonstration is designed to promote seatbelt usage. Troop C covers from the Amelia bridge to the Des Allemands bridge.

The demonstration aims to educate kids, “and hopefully reduce these injuries and fatalities that we’re having on the highway,” LaGrange said.

Saturday’s day out offered law enforcement and first responders to have a positive interaction with the community, LaGrange said.

“We don’t want to be just out there on patrol and not talking to people, getting to know them, meet them, know their kids. This way, whenever they need some kind of help, some kind of assistance, they can come to us. That’s what we’re here for,” LaGrange said.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Drew Gamble of Marine Safety Unit Morgan City was among several members of the Coast Guard in attendance displaying the unit’s 29-foot response boat.

Participating in community events helps make people aware of the Coast Guard’s presence.

“Unless you’re a fisherman, you really don’t know that the Coast Guard’s here,” Gamble said. The Coast Guard works with area agencies, especially the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Division on a regular basis.

It’s good to meet people and let them see “what their tax money is going towards,” Gamble said.

MSU Morgan City does a broad spectrum of duties from law enforcement to environmental protection.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Capt. Sennet Wiggins let kids see one of the department’s robots equipped with cameras that allow law enforcement officers to assess a dangerous situation before actually sending officers inside a building. Officials use the robot a lot for the sheriff’s office Special Response Team, which Wiggins leads.

Wiggins brings the robot to almost every community event he attends.

“It’s good practice for me, but the kids love it,” Wiggins said.

Louisiana Fire Marshal Deputy Shawn Layton, who covers St. Mary and Iberia parishes, said this was his first time attending the event. The fire marshal’s office is responsible for inspecting all commercial and municipal buildings and investigating suspected arsons and making arrests accordingly.

Layton does a lot of public education and inspections for amusement rides and fireworks shows.

The fire marshal’s office differs from fire departments in that the marshal arrives on the scene after a fire has been extinguished to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

Agencies represented Saturday included the Morgan City Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Louisiana State Police, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Parish Homeland Security, Morgan City Fire Department, Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, Chez Hope and Morgan City Petting Zoo.

Blair thanked Doric Lodge 205, G&J Land and Marine, DAT Sauce, Oceaneering Inc., East Gate Barbeque, Tiger Island Hardware, Morgan City Police Benevolent Association, Morgan City Police Reserves and the many agencies that participated and donated their time.

Organizers hope to continue to hold the event annually.