Early voting total near 4,900 through Saturday

Nearly 4,900 St. Mary Parish voters have cast their ballots during early voting for the Nov. 8 presidential election that continues through Tuesday.

As of the end of Saturday, 4,874 people had voted in the parish since early voting began Oct. 25, according to Parish Registrar Jolene Holcombe. Voting totals by day have been 916, 873, 913, 1,028, and 846. The registrar’s office received 298 mail-in ballots prior to the start of early voting.

Of the ballots cast, 2,976 have been done in Morgan City and 1,898 in Franklin.

By race, 3,681 white voters, 1,087 black voters and 106 voters of other races have cast ballots. By sex, 2,650 female voters and 2,224 male voters have voted, thus far. By party, 2,088 Democrats, 1,986 Republicans and 800 other-party voters have cast ballots.

Voting hours in St. Mary Parish are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parish residents may vote early at the Registrar of Voters Office on the third floor of the Parish Courthouse in Franklin or at the branch office located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote early at either office regardless of your address.

Candidates on the ballot include ones for president, U.S. senate, U.S. representative, 3rd congressional district and Morgan City council districts 2, 3 and 4. Six constitutional amendments are on the ballot.