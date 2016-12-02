Early voting ends Dec. 3

Saturday is the final day to vote early for the Dec. 10 senate and congressional runoff election.

Early voting began Nov. 26. Voting hours in St. Mary Parish are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People may vote early at the Registrar of Voters Office on the third floor of the Parish Courthouse in Franklin or at the branch office located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote early at either office regardless of your address.

St. Mary Parish voters have two runoffs on their ballots, including runoffs for U.S. Senate between Foster Campbell, D-Bossier City, and John Kennedy, R-Baton Rouge, and U.S. representative, 3rd Congressional District between Scott Angelle, R-Breaux Bridge, and Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette.

Campbell serves state public service commissioner for District 5, while Kennedy is the state treasurer. Angelle is state public service commissioner in District 2, and Higgins is a former captain with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Through Wednesday, 1,110 voters had cast their ballots in St. Mary Parish. By race, 984 white voters, 108 black voters and 18 voters of other races have cast ballots. Five hundred seventy-six men and 534 women have voted early.

By party, 531 Republicans, 413 Democrats and 166 other-party voters have voted.