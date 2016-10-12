Home / News

Cooking up something good

Wed, 2016-10-12 11:15

(The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

St. Mary Parish School employees spend their last day of fall break Tuesday participating in professional development activities. Cafeteria managers watch Carolyn Gooch, national account manager for K-12 at Dannon, demonstrate how to make yogurt parfaits and operate a yogurt dispense machine. Cafeteria managers in the picture, from left, are Marketa Jones, substitute manager at Hattie Watts, and Karen Davis, manager at Patterson Junior High School.

