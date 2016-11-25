Christmas Child recipients become benefactors here

Tri-City area residents have contributed to the Operation Christmas Child ministry for almost two decades now.

But who knew recipients of those gift-filled shoeboxes that many local churches commit to packing each year would wind up living in Morgan City?

Three years ago, Icy Abraham, her brother Isaac and mother Mercy moved to Morgan City from southern India. Varghese, the father, already lived in the city six years before their arrival.

The Abrahams are members of Morgan City Family Church. The pastor, Mack Berseygay , helped their father when he was going through the immigration process at the U.S. Embassy in New Orleans.

The family credits church members for being instrumental with the transition into the community. In addition, the church had been praying for them while they still lived in India.

The church recently participated in the collection and donation of 618 shoeboxes to be shipped to children affiliated with the Operation Christmas Child project.

Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse. It’s the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, according to the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Operation Christmas Child uses gift-filled shoeboxes to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Icy Abraham and her mother were among the many participants packing shoeboxes at the church’s packing party.

Last year, the church packed 422 boxes.

For some families, these special boxes are the only gifts children ever receive. Parents do not have the money to purchase gifts.

Although Operation Christmas Child ships shoeboxes to children in need all over the world for Christmas, the ultimate mission is to evangelize.

Icy, 21, and Isaac, 25, recalled experiences of living in India and receiving shoeboxes 15 years ago.

The Abrahams were already Christians in a largely Hindu and Muslim area. But what connected the Abrahams and others in the area was poverty.

Their father only made $25 per month. The family lived in a home only 250 to 300 square feet. The only means of transportation was a moped, which all four traveled on.

Icy and Isaac never received gifts before Operation Christmas Child.

“For me, because we were already Christian and already used to going to church, the joy for me was receiving all those gifts,” Icy Abraham said.

Isaac Abraham loved the small tube of toothpaste received in the boxes. He enjoyed its sweet taste and would savor it daily throughout the year, he said.

With more than 150 children showing up to receive the 150 boxes delivered, many of them shared the items inside the box so that other children received something for Christmas.

Isaac Abraham was one of those who shared. But his little sister, Icy, did not. They both laugh about it now.

“I didn’t give anything to anyone,” Icy Abraham said.

Getting the gifts to the children in India was no easy feat.

“The anti-religion people were against the Christmas boxes and everything,” Isaac Abraham said. “It was so difficult for the U.S. people to get things shipped to India.”

Distributing shipments to India and the churches posed a problem for those who were not Christian.

“The anti-religion people would come to know that they are getting the gifts from another country,” Isaac Abraham said. “Mainly, the Christians are getting gifts from another country.

“So the anti-religion people tried to bomb the delivery trucks or tried to snatch the gifts and give to their kids or someone.”

As a result, the trucks ended up arriving early in the morning so no one would know. Icy and Isaac got up as early as 3 a.m. to walk to the location to receive their gifts.

Icy said they prayed simple prayers, but God answered them in ways beyond what they imagined.

Isaac is an engineer with Dow Chemical plant. Icy is a nursing student at Delgado Community College. She begins clinical studies in January 2017 at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Today, the Abrahams are grateful for their new life in Morgan City. They appreciate the kindness extended from their church family, the city of Morgan City, and the U.S. Embassy as they adjusted to the area.