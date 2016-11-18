Boating advisory issued ahead of cold front

With hunting season in full swing, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reminds hunters to use caution when venturing out in a boat. This weekend officials are expecting a cold front that will bring high winds out of the north along the coast. This will cause tides to be lower than normal, according to a news release.

Lt. Ross Mire of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Section says, “Historically, cold fronts and strong north winds have kept us pretty busy.”

Hunters can fall victim to these low tides, causing them to be stranded on sand bars and mud flats. This weekend, low tide should be in the middle of the day, so hunters should plan for falling tides when going out to their hunting location in the early morning. Bring a cell phone and charger as well as provisions in case you become stranded for an extended amount of time. If you have an emergency and need assistance, contact 911.