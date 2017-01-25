Boat landing to close for renovations

Wilson’s Boat Landing in Patterson will close beginning Monday and remain closed up to 120 days for ramp improvements, a St. Mary Parish government news release said.

The improvements are part of a state Department of Natural Resources project through the Atchafalaya Basin Program.

The project includes the removal and replacement of the existing concrete boat launch, replacement of the existing timber dock with floating docks, resurfacing the parking area with limestone, and depth restoration of the access channel to allow vessel navigation from the boat launch to the Lower Atchafalaya River during all water levels.

Cost for the construction of the improvements is approximately $618,470, with the state contributing $386,067 in funding from the Atchafalaya Basin Program and the remaining amount from St. Mary Parish.