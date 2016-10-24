Bias and Loupe seek votes in District 3

Morgan City Police Department’s Neighborhood Watch program is only a partial solution to help identify and address possible crimes in the area, say District 3 city council candidates.

Ron Bias and Joshua Loupe are running for the District 3 Council seat. Bias is completing his third term as councilman for the district. He’s served in the position since 2004.

Loupe, 30, is owner of Intercoastal Redi-Mix on Youngs Road and a reserve officer of 10 years with Berwick Police Department. He is also a lifelong resident of the district.

District 3 includes areas south of Railroad Avenue to Avoca Road and Myrtle Street, south of U.S. 90 from (Continued on Page 8)(Continued from Page 1)Greenwood Street to Seventh Street, Duke Street to Railroad Avenue, and sections of Pine, Egle, and Terrebonne streets.

The district also extends across La. 182 with Cottonwood, Bernice, and Marguerite streets and Veterans Boulevard as a boundary.

The next phase of a neighborhood watch program should be community policing, Bias said.

“We need to bring back into the community, under the guise of community policing, bike controls where officers come through different communities, especially in suspect areas, and get to know people that live there and don’t live there,” Bias said.

“That way we can better identify what are the areas we need to concentrate on the most.”

Loupe, too, expressed a need to identify the highest crime rate areas in the city.

“You can take the data from the arrest reports, plug in the addresses and plot them on a map,” Loupe said.

Watching a television segment of “Chicago PD,” Loupe discovered a pod system that the department used to help solve cases through surveillance. Thinking that no such thing existed, he did some research.

The pod system is a set of random cameras placed around town, not hidden, and it self-records on motion, Loupe said.

“We don’t have to spend all this money to wire it into the police department,” Loupe said. “It’s pretty much a stand-alone unit.

“If you suspect anything within that area, then boom, there was a pod camera right there, let me pull the footage to see what I can see. I don’t know the cost of it. I haven’t researched it.”

In regards to drug related issues, at the time of this interview Loupe had walked the entire district minus approximately 30 houses to meet and talk to residents.

During that time, he counted 27 to 30 houses off of Railroad Avenue around Birch, Oak and other streets that needed to be condemned and bulldozed down by the city a long time ago.

“I’m talking nasty,” Loupe said. “Like even if somebody lived there, I wouldn’t have even walked on the porch if I wasn’t scared I’d fall through.

“I’m not saying these places are harboring this type of activity but under speculation, where do you think the drug people are going to hang out?”

Enforcing ordinances is the way to address blighted properties. And if the landlords or homeowners don’t comply, then take further action from there, Loupe said.

As it relates to the economy affecting the city, the hope is that the economy will return to the point where people can make a decent wage, Bias said.

He suggests bringing in larger tax revenues and possibly opening up a few more businesses as solutions to boost the economy.

Loupe says revisiting property taxes is a viable option.

Getting updated appraisals on properties would decrease the amount of liability the city is required to pay, which in return would put more money in its pocket.

The city is doing its very best to maintain a status whereas city services can be provided for all citizens in this municipality during the economic downturn, Bias said.

“We’re working in conjunction with the mayor, council and department heads doing every single thing that can be done without taking away the necessities that we can provide good services to our citizens,” Bias said.

Loupe said he doesn’t know enough to comment on city’s adequate job on controlling expenses. He is concerned about the explanation of financial reports at city council meeting.

“The financial reports that were presented just seemed like a bunch of jibberish to me the way they were explaining it,” Loupe said.

“Explaining everything, you can kind of tell they were rushing to get through the meeting.”

Whether he is elected or not, he plans to look further into those reports.

“Money is not something I take too lightly,” Loupe said. “I’m OCD when it comes to finances, as far as everything being accounted for step-by-step with receipts.”

Bias is pleased at what he’s seen at the Morgan City Housing Authority with the interim director and replacement of certain people on the maintenance staff and commission.

“The housing authority is something that is greatly needed,” Bias said.

“There are always people that just can’t go out into the community and afford some of the lease or rent or even buy homes in this economy right now.”

Loupe stated he didn’t have enough facts about the housing authority’s progression to be able to give an honest answer.

As the current District 3 councilman, Bias is proud of the $4.2 million Industrial Road located on the south side of Morgan City, which was accomplished working in conjunction with the parish and state.

It is used to carry waste out of the community.

A playground was built on the south side of Railroad Avenue.

“My belief is every community needs a playground, especially for the safety of our children,” Bias said.

Bias cites the opening of new businesses, a new LEPA plant, and several projects with the lift stations at the end of Federal Avenue as some of the things accomplished while serving as councilman.

If re-elected, he hopes to work with fellow council representatives to do what is necessary to bring Morgan City to the status of being a community where everyone can live life with equal access to city services, law enforcement and community resources.

In addition to Loupe’s business and law enforcement background, he is a licensed critical care paramedic, safety consultant, and Eagle Scout.

He was inducted into the World Wide Registry of Young Executives, Professionals and Entrepreneurs in 2014.

Loupe said his knowledge of business, accounting and marketing will help to address the business aspects of the city.

Being a political outsider, Loupe can provide solutions to problems from a differing perspective or angle, he said.

Having grown up in the district and still living there, he is concerned about the changes that have taken place over the years.

“I want to be a voice for the people,” Loupe said. “I guess when you’ve had enough, you’ve had enough.

“And instead of people just bickering, talking bad about this and about that, I’m finally the one that’s going to try to stand up and do something.”